EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Pauline Hanson unveils bold plan for Australia

Independent journalist Rukshan Fernando and I sat down for an exclusive interview with Pauline Hanson in Melbourne, as the One Nation leader outlined her vision amid growing political momentum.

Hanson was upbeat about the reception she received during her visit, describing it as “absolutely fantastic” and noting strong support from younger Australians. “Since I landed in Melbourne, even at the airport, there’s a lot of young ones coming up to say hello to me,” she said, adding that recent events had drawn full crowds.

The visit comes amid heightened interest in the Nepean by-election, widely seen as a test of One Nation’s prospects in Victoria. Hanson argued voters are increasingly disillusioned. “People are crying out for change, they want change, they fed up the major political parties and they’re so over Labor,” she said.

While acknowledging One Nation’s outsider position in Victorian state politics, Hanson stressed her long-standing focus on accountability, pointing to rising state debt and crime as key concerns. She also took aim at both major parties, accusing them of failing to deliver meaningful reform and lacking long-term vision.

On policy, Hanson maintained that even when rivals adopt her ideas, it validates her approach. “If I’m dragging them back to bring in good policies … that’s a good thing,” she said, before adding, “they’ll put it up as policy. They won’t follow through. They never have.”

Immigration remains central to her platform. Hanson claimed, “The majority of Australians … believe that we’ve got too many migrants coming into the country,” arguing intake levels should be reduced and more tightly controlled. She also called for stricter enforcement against visa overstays and changes to citizenship requirements.

Hanson slammed talking points used by critics of her party directly, rejecting claims of racial motivation. “I’ve never, ever, ever advocated that,” she said, insisting her focus is on cultural cohesion rather than ethnicity. “It doesn’t matter about who the color of your skin, it’s about what’s in your heart.”

On foreign affairs, Hanson expressed support for Israel and criticised what she sees as weakening international relationships under the current government. Domestically, she pushed for energy independence, arguing Australia must utilise its own resources rather than rely on imports.

Hanson also reflected on her political journey, describing her resurgence as vindication after decades of controversy. “I’ve never backed down. I’ve been consistent with my message,” she said.

She delivered a direct appeal to undecided voters: “Have a real good look at your life and where do you think the country’s going?”