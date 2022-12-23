One-third of Canadian hunters rely on firearms for food: Documents

Trudeau's gun grab is nothing more than an authoritarian assault on law-abiding firearms owners. Let's keep Trudeau's mitts off of our property!

The internal report, Firearms Public Awareness Campaign: Firearms Owners, was commissioned by Public Safety to "better understand firearms owners and their attitudes." Survey data was provided to the Liberal government on March 31, 2022, 6 full months prior to the announcement of the new centre-fire semi-automatic and shotgun prohibitions.

Accordong to the report:

“They (firearms owners) are worried about the public’s view of firearms owners and that non-owners may believe gun violence comes from licensed, law abiding owners rather than illegal activities such as black market trafficking,”

“The main reasons for owning firearms are target shooting for sport (39 percent), self-defence and safety (37 percent), hunting for sport (34 percent) and hunting for food (28 percent),”

“Other reasons include having a firearm that was a gift or inheritance or as part of a collection.”

“Most participants reported owning a few firearms that were typically hunting rifles,”

“They used their guns for game hunting, for shooting small animals such as birds on their farm or to defend themselves from predatory animals such as bears. Some also used their guns for sport shooting.”