Only 12% of travellers used ArriveCan in 2024, despite airlines pushing app

According to a recent response to an order paper question raised by Conservative MP Toby Baldinelli of Niagara Falls, data from the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) reveals that just 12% of travellers entering Canada utilized the ArriveCan app in 2024.

The scandal plagued travel surveillance app, initially mandatory during the pandemic for health declarations for returning Canadian travelers, is now optional.

Despite suggestions by airlines to travellers on returning international flights to use the app to complete advanced customs declarations—the uptake of the app's features remains low.

In January 2024, only 14.24% of eligible air travellers used the app, with figures hovering around 12% in subsequent months. Overall, 3,476,401 out of 27,458,760 travellers chose to use the app for their declarations, while a significant majority, 87.34%, did not use it.

The ArriveCan app cost around $59.5 million, but the final cost is difficult to determine due to poor management. The app's original budget was $80,000.

The Auditor General of Canada released a report in February 2024 that found Canadians paid too much for ArriveCan. The report also noted that those involved in the app's development, contracting, and implementation showed a disregard for basic management and contracting practices.

The contract to develop the app was awarded to GC Strategies in a rigged procurement bid which favoured the two-man consulting firm. Public Health Canada employees and CBSA attended dinners and events organized by contractors and suppliers working on the development of the app.

ArriveCan erroneously sent 10,000 returning Canadian travellers to quarantine under the threat of thousands of dollars in fines.

Two companies replicated the ArriveCan app in under two days at a hackathon in October 2022. The estimated cost of the replication was $250,000.

