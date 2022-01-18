Ontario Liberal Nathan Stall is a liar — here's the story

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Update: earlier today, Nathan Stall issued a public apology and a retraction of his defamatory comments. You can read more here.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed the events of Ontario Liberal Party candidate Nathan Stall taking to Twitter to make false and defamatory accusations against Rebel News.

Here's what he said in a now-deleted tweet:

Today a Rebel News reporter harassed me at a local farmer’s market for promoting vaccines. That same reporter made use of the market’s shopping service, where volunteers personally shop inside for those without a vaccine certificate. Reasonable accommodation demands civility.

More than a thousand people retweeted or liked this — probably 100,000 saw it, before it was deleted.

You heard him — he was quite specific. A Rebel News reporter. At a farmer’s market. Who was personally shopping without a vaccine. Harassed him.

Ezra saw that, and immediately sent a note to our entire team — did anyone talk to this guy? A bunch of our team immediately replied, and Ezra phoned the rest.

And not only did none of them interact with him, only one of them knew who he was! And none of them had ever contacted him, in any manner. None of them had been to a farmer’s market that day. It was simply all made up.

Just completely made up.

