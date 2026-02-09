Ontario opens province-wide investigation into police corruption

A province-wide investigation into police corruption has been launched in Ontario, policing inspector general Ryan Teschner announced Monday morning. Rebel News' Tamara Ugolini reported how the sweeping review comes after serious charges were levied against seven current Toronto Police Service officers and one retired officer.

An additional 19 other suspects were charged in the investigation, dubbed “Project South” and led by the York Regional Police, which uncovered a web of alleged corruption including bribery, conspiracy to commit murder, drug trafficking, shootings, extortions and robberies.

On Monday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies shared their thoughts on the plan to expand investigations to the province's 45 police forces.

Teschner is “precisely the wrong person to have investigating the Toronto Police Service,” David said, noting Teschner previously served as the director of the Toronto Police Service Board. The inspector general is also Toronto police Chief Myron Demkiw's “personal friend,” he said.

“Already, I think this investigation is compromised — I should say compromised further,” David continued, suggesting York police Chief Jim MacSween involving Chief Demkiw in the matter posed its own risks.

Sheila slammed Teschner for having the temerity to talk about policing “standards” when departments across the country have become obsessed with diversity, equity and inclusion above all else.

“You have unqualified people who are ultimately on the take,” she said, suggesting Premier Doug Ford could contact another province, like Alberta, and request independent RCMP investigators who “have not been contaminated” by the seemingly widespread corruption in Ontario.

“At least you can have the perception of an independent investigation,” Sheila said, stating today's announcement still isn't enough.