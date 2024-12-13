Ontario township ordered to bend the knee to Pride bullies — what's next?

We've travelled all the way to the remote township of Emo, Ontario. Headlines have been generated around the world over Emo, for all the wrong reasons.

You see, this little township (population: 1,300) was recently ordered by the Ontario Human Rights Tribunal that it must recognize Pride month, that it must raise a Pride flag — even this township doesn't have a flagpole, but never mind — and the township has been fined $10,000.

The mayor, Harold McQuaker, has already had $5,000 taken out of his personal bank account.

This afternoon, there's set to be a meeting by the township where officials will plan their response to this ruling. Unfortunately, we're not permitted in to cover the confidential meeting, but hopefully after it wraps up we'll be able to hear from Mayor McQuaker and the councillors to see what the strategy is moving forward.

But folks, we need your help. Emo is in a very remote part of Ontario, closer to an airstrip in Minnesota than any in the province. Due to a lack of accommodations in the small township, me and producer Lincoln Jay even had to sleep in our SUV.

