Ontario township ordered to bend the knee to Pride bullies — what's next?
David Menzies and producer Lincoln Jay have travelled to the remote township of Emo, Ontario, where the provincial Human Rights Tribunal has ordered the township must recognize Pride month and fly a Pride flag, in addition to a $10,000 fine.
We've travelled all the way to the remote township of Emo, Ontario. Headlines have been generated around the world over Emo, for all the wrong reasons.
You see, this little township (population: 1,300) was recently ordered by the Ontario Human Rights Tribunal that it must recognize Pride month, that it must raise a Pride flag — even this township doesn't have a flagpole, but never mind — and the township has been fined $10,000.
The mayor, Harold McQuaker, has already had $5,000 taken out of his personal bank account.
This afternoon, there's set to be a meeting by the township where officials will plan their response to this ruling. Unfortunately, we're not permitted in to cover the confidential meeting, but hopefully after it wraps up we'll be able to hear from Mayor McQuaker and the councillors to see what the strategy is moving forward.
But folks, we need your help. Emo is in a very remote part of Ontario, closer to an airstrip in Minnesota than any in the province. Due to a lack of accommodations in the small township, me and producer Lincoln Jay even had to sleep in our SUV.
Help support our coverage of this important story by recouping our modest travel costs and follow along with our reports at PrideBullies.com.
David Menzies
Mission Specialist
David “The Menzoid” Menzies is the Rebel News "Mission Specialist." The Menzoid is equal parts outrageous and irreverent as he dares to ask the type of questions those in the Media Party would rather not ponder.
COMMENTS
-
Don Hrehirchek commented 2024-12-13 15:05:57 -0500 FlagThis evil world has to come to an end soon, very soon I pray. I can not comprehend how the justice system works. Are there no morals?
-