Opposing mass immigration into Canada isn't racist: David Knight Legg

On Wednesday's live stream, commentator David Knight Legg discussed the massive fraud being committed throughout Canada's immigration system with Ezra Levant and Sheila Gunn Reid.

Ezra asked Knight Legg why he thinks conversations about the harms of mass immigration have become more socially acceptable over the past couple of years.

"I think because Canadians have started to realize it's ok let people in the political class understand that you're not racist and you're actually not even against immigration, you're against open fraud," he said.

"i think the degree and the scale of the fraud, in our immigration policies and in our asylum policies. When you see six guys that have been extorting people and destroying the Sikh community, targeting these young Sikh boys to join criminal gangs, violating the pact of the Canadian immigration social pact, the civil pact," Knight Legg continued.

"And when they're caught, they're discovered to have been liars that should have had no place in this country, and the people that are the victims of those crimes are all Sikh, people in the Sikh community. And these clowns get caught, arrested and arraigned, and what happens? They say 'we want to claim asylum,' and they completely defraud the system again," he added.

Knight Legg argued that legitimate criticism of Canada's immigration and asylum policies stems from documented fraud and criminal exploitation—including cases where convicted extortionists tied to gangs preying on the Sikh community exploit asylum claims to evade consequences—rather than prejudice against immigrants themselves.