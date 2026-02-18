Organized crime groups seeking to infiltrate police databases in Canada

On Tuesday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle reacted to reporting showing organized crime groups are repeatedly targeting police databases while attempting to gather sensitive information.

As reported by The Globe and Mail, a report from late January by Criminal Intelligence Service Canada is sounding the alarm about high-level criminals trying to gain access to sensitive information by infiltrating government databases.

"Canadian organized criminals continue to make attempts to access information housed by public institutions, often through attempts to either gain employment within these agencies, or by corrupting or exploiting their relationships with individuals that are employed within," the report states.

“Much of this information can be used to identify, locate, and otherwise harm individual Canadians should it be compromised,” it continues.

Lise condemned government institutions for failing to safeguard Canadians' data while attempting to confiscate firearms from law-abiding owners. "So now we're finding out that the personal, confidential information of regular, law-abiding Canadians has been compromised by the very people that want us to hand in our firearms," she said.

According to the 2025 annual report by the RCMP-led Criminal Intelligence Service Canada, gangs classified as high-level threats persistently seek unauthorized entry into police information systems that contain personal details such as names and addresses of people who have had contact with law enforcement.

Although most criminal organizations do not engage in these efforts, the highest-risk groups actively pursue such access, including by placing associates in positions at government offices like motor vehicle registries to obtain data that supports activities such as vehicle theft.