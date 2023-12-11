Organized harassment of Rebel journalist at anti-Israel march

For weeks, Calgary City Hall has played host to dueling protests between pro-Israel and anti-Israel demonstrators. However yesterday, a so-called “March for Palestine” took place that started in Calgary’s Tomkins Park and then proceeded down 17th avenue.

Tensions are particularly high in the city after Calgary’s progressive activist mayor Jyoti Gondek last week broke with 35 years of tradition and refused to attend a menorah lighting ceremony at city hall, implying that supporting Israel is too political… as though denouncing Hamas was somehow controversial.

The Jewish community and countless others in support of them, including former Premier Jason Kenney, lambasted Gondek for turning her back on a community still reeling from the October 7 terrorist attacks in Israel.

With genocidal slogans, antisemitism and escalation common place at the anti-Israel protests, Rebel News was on the scene to bring you updates of the event as it unfolded… or at least to bring you updates on as much of the protest as we could see and hear… which was limited due to concerted efforts by activists in attendance.

At the anti-Israel protest in Calgary were organizers have seemingly assigned a team to harass me, following me everywhere I go with a speaker system and blocking any attempt to film with signs.



Hardly a good strategy if you want to get your message out.https://t.co/45R75FcOtM pic.twitter.com/IhIkBFGIXW — Adam Soos ⳩ (@ATSoos) December 10, 2023

Apparently, as we were told repeatedly, including by a speaker who took to the stage, Rebel News is racist and unwelcome at these gatherings. The organizers didn’t only verbally insult us, but they clearly put some thought into a harassment action plan.

Upon our arrival a team of instigators immediately interrupted our filming and proceeded to play loud music over a large speaker, which they carried around following us wherever we went. They pushed signs into our faces and blocked our cameras throughout the duration of the protest, even when we were just trying to film signs to begin with. We attempted to reason with them, but it was no use.

A final look at the treatment we received all day while attempting to cover the protest.



Loudspeakers blaring Disney soundtracks and signs being shoved in our faces.



Hardly the actions of a respectful group trying to get a message across.https://t.co/45R75FcOtM pic.twitter.com/8qhnKTXO0O — Adam Soos ⳩ (@ATSoos) December 10, 2023

We did eventually manage to lose them and film some of the protest, but no one would speak to us and the crowds largely stuck to chanting the same messages, generally decrying genocide while also calling for the eradication of Israel ironically enough, as they proceeded up and down 17th avenue.

Any political points the protesters may have wanted to make were overshadowed by the embarrassing and petulant harassment they carried out against us. We were ready to have a conversation with them, they opted to insult and interfere with our journalism, actions that speak louder than anything they might have said.

For more of our exclusive coverage of protests like these across Canada be sure to check in regularly at CanadaStandsWithIsrael.com.