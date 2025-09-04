Ostrich slaughter: Why is Carney’s Canada killing healthy research birds?

Drea Humphrey of Rebel News reports from Universal Ostrich Farms, where the CFIA is set to cull 400 healthy ostriches. These birds have been healthy for 233 days.

The publication asked farmers and supporters why they believe the CFIA isn't backing down. Some believe it's due to pride, an unwillingness to admit error, or a power play to control the populace.

Supporters believe the CFIA persists due to fear, with one stating, "Introduce fear into a community, and 99% of the people will simply comply."

“There are very few people who will actually stand up and stand up for their principles and see it through, even if they've been punished.”

Here is the Federal Court of Appeal decision to uphold the CFIA's cull order to kill 400 ostriches that have been healthy and asymptomatic for 219 days.



This dancing rooster is the living proof.

These ostriches, treated like pets and not for human consumption, were previously used in therapeutic research. Their eggs contain antibodies for treating viruses like COVID-19.

The CFIA refuses to retest them, preventing independent testing, despite expert opinions on their natural immunity to avian flu. This refusal persists even with a U.S. invitation for collaboration on antibody immunology research, for which their eggs are already being used.

This stance follows two deceased carcasses testing positive for H5N1 last year, with owners facing jail time and fines for independent testing.

Despite an anonymous tip and two over-cycled PCR tests indicating avian flu in deceased young birds, the healthy, asymptomatic older ostriches (some over 30 years old) are facing an impending cull.

Trump admin practically begs "elbows up" Canada to stop the senseless slaughter of a scientific goldmine: 400 immune research ostriches

U.S. Medicare head Dr. Oz & philanthropist John Catsimatidis explain in press meeting

A whistleblower told farm spokesperson Katie Pasitney the CFIA would deploy a task force "within days, not weeks" to oversee the "mass slaughter" of their healthy animals.

“I mean … this is our worst nightmare,” she told Rebel News. “This is everything that we've been fighting against.”

The NIH, FDA, and Robert Kennedy Jr. are offering partnership for this research, but the CFIA refuses.

This situation is eroding trust between Canadians, farmers, and government agencies, putting humanity at greater risk.