Ottawa blew $600,000 on luxury hotels for European delegation: report

By Tamara Ugolini PETITION: Stop The Pay Hike Canadian Members of Parliament will get a pay raise on April 1st, which is the same day that the government will hike the Carbon Tax. Sign our petition calling on Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland to Stop The Pay Hike! 10,048 signatures

Goal: 10,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Phone Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

The Trudeau Liberals have left taxpayers with a $600,000 tab for luxury hotel rooms they used sparingly last summer.

From last June 30 to July 4, Canada hosted in Vancouver the annual meeting of delegates from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe Parliamentary Assembly (OSCE).

Parliament expected 700 delegates in attendance, but only half (365) came. Even fewer stayed at government-approved hotels in place of cheaper accommodation near the Vancouver Convention Centre — where the conference took place.

The OSCE, of which Canada is a member, is tasked with improving relations between the West and former Eastern Bloc countries.

Organizers booked rooms at the Hyatt Regency, the Pinnacle Hotel Harbourfront, the Fairmont Pacific Rim, the Fairmont Waterfront and the Marriott Vancouver Pinnacle Downtown.

After months of dodging the subject, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has confirmed that Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, stayed at the luxury hotel suite while attending the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.https://t.co/Z1UaLMEobw — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) March 24, 2023

The final bill came to $596,000 for 1,400 overnight stays, reported CBC News. The room rates ranged from $425 to $1,024 a night — though the cost of the booked accommodations is not yet known.

Because the government contracts guaranteed each hotel a minimum amount of revenue, taxpayers had to pay for the unoccupied rooms.

Liberal MP Hedy Fry pitched for Canada to host the conference and defended the decision in spite of the government waste.

"We had a pretty normal delegate showing, and then, for whatever reason, people just didn't turn up," Fry told CBC News. "I think one of the reasons, we found out later on, was that also our hotel rooms had increased since pre-pandemic. The cost of hotels in Vancouver just shot up post-pandemic."

She pledged to only pay for the accommodation of delegate members who attend moving forward.

Internal documents unleashed a bombshell on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his government over their outrageous $6,000/night hotel bill in London last Fall.



MORE: https://t.co/VF3O8KbtiI pic.twitter.com/LFAhyXzpAz — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) February 15, 2023

Regardless, the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) condemned the expenditure as "a complete waste of money," adding another chapter in this government's long history of “splurging” on luxury hotels and conferences.

"Not only are Canadian taxpayers charged an arm and a leg when politicians and bureaucrats travel abroad, now we learn we're also getting soaked when we host conferences at home," said Franco Terrazzano, CTF federal director.

"How in the world can the government spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on luxury hotel rooms that weren't even used? The feds are more than $1 trillion in debt, so its hotel and conference budget should be the first thing on the chopping block," he said.

Former Newfoundland auditor general Elizabeth Marshall, turned senator, also questioned the exuberant conference with its audio-visual costs exceeding the $1.8 million budget by $649,000.

"It is very concerning, especially in the current economic times, when people are lined up at food banks while we're looking at a $1.8 million event that went 35 percent over budget," Marshall testified at the Senate's internal budgets committee. "That does not look good on either the Senate or the House of Commons," she added.

Conservative Senator Don Plett urged the committee not to "sugarcoat and pass this off."

Opposition parties also pushed back against the governing Liberals, calling it "a massive deficit" and "a disastrous waste of money."