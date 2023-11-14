Ottawa flower shop that caters to Jewish community looted and trashed

The owner of the shop said that the Ottawa Police Hate Crime Unit attended his store and police told him the burglary was 'suspicious.'

Ottawa flower shop that caters to Jewish community looted and trashed
Google
Remove Ads

Langdon's, a flower supplier for the majority of synagogues, Jewish restaurants and organizations in the Ottawa area, was robbed and vandalized in the overnight hours of November 13.

In a statement to CFRA, the Ottawa Police Service said the break-in does not appear to be hate-motivated.

"Although the store and owner have close ties to the Jewish community, at this time, there is no indication that the incident was hate-motivated," the statement by police said.

However, in a statement to CTV News Ottawa, the owner of Langdon's, Pavel Bogdanov, said there may be more to the crime:

"To us initially we thought it was a burglary – they took some stuff of value, but there's other things of value that were left behind. The fact that they took their time to spray stuff and really turn the store upside down really made us think that it's more than just a burglary."

Bogdanov said the Ottawa Police Hate Crime Unit attended his store and that police told him the burglary was "suspicious."

In Toronto last week, a downtown Indigo location was vandalized with antisemitic posters because of the CEO's ties to a Jewish charity.

Ontario Canada Ottawa News Analysis Canada Stands With Israel
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.