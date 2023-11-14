Ottawa flower shop that caters to Jewish community looted and trashed

Google

Langdon's, a flower supplier for the majority of synagogues, Jewish restaurants and organizations in the Ottawa area, was robbed and vandalized in the overnight hours of November 13.

In a statement to CFRA, the Ottawa Police Service said the break-in does not appear to be hate-motivated.

"Although the store and owner have close ties to the Jewish community, at this time, there is no indication that the incident was hate-motivated," the statement by police said.

Ottawa - November 13 - Flower shop with ties to Ottawa Jewish community burglarized and vandalized overnight; Ottawa Police Hate Crime Unit attended the scene.https://t.co/vmEOuZexfs — Documenting Antisemitism (@AntisemitismCA) November 13, 2023

However, in a statement to CTV News Ottawa, the owner of Langdon's, Pavel Bogdanov, said there may be more to the crime:

"To us initially we thought it was a burglary – they took some stuff of value, but there's other things of value that were left behind. The fact that they took their time to spray stuff and really turn the store upside down really made us think that it's more than just a burglary."

Alta Vista flower shop with ties to Ottawa Jewish community burglarized overnight. Click on the image below to read more ↓ https://t.co/zDszNi1hJ9 — CTV Ottawa (@ctvottawa) November 13, 2023

Bogdanov said the Ottawa Police Hate Crime Unit attended his store and that police told him the burglary was "suspicious."

Toronto - November 10 - Indigo bookstore vandalized with red paint and posters targeting Heather Reisman. The posters include a fabricated quote that she uses the proceeds of purchases to “bomb civilians”. (Photo sources: @Harry1T6, @LindaFrum) pic.twitter.com/dSQVOH1wT9 — Documenting Antisemitism (@AntisemitismCA) November 10, 2023

In Toronto last week, a downtown Indigo location was vandalized with antisemitic posters because of the CEO's ties to a Jewish charity.