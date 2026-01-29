Ottawa paid Stellantis $222M before Canadian shutdown

The federal government has handed more than $222 million in taxpayer funding to auto giant Stellantis for its Ontario operations, according to a new parliamentary disclosure.

The figures were revealed in a response to an Order Paper Question from Conservative MP Jeremy Patzer (Swift Current—Grasslands—Kindersley), answered January 26.

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada confirmed that since 2023, Ottawa has provided $222,358,464 to Stellantis through the federal Strategic Response Fund — all as non-repayable contributions.

The breakdown by year shows:

2023: $18,629,124

2024: $85,936,055

2025: $117,793,285

The funding applies to Stellantis’ operations at both the Brampton Assembly Plant and the Windsor plant, and came in the form of transfer payments combining direct cash and accrued charges.

In exchange, Stellantis committed to:

Maintain an average of 4,475 full-time equivalent jobs in Canada

Keep production at the Brampton plant until 2035

Shift both Brampton and Windsor toward electric vehicle mandates

Spend on capital investments and research and development in Canada

Employ about 25 students or co-op placements annually

Despite the scale of the funding, the government acknowledged that no standalone federal funding was provided to the Brampton plant between 2015 and 2022, meaning all of the support arrived within the last three years.

The company announced the Windsor Assembly Plant in Ontario — a major production site for Chrysler minivans and the Dodge Charger Daytona EV — would be shut down for two weeks beginning April 7, resulting in the temporary layoff of roughly 4,500 workers.