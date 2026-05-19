Ottawa spent more than $1 million on Yukon 'Indigenous food systems' project

A federal agency handed more than $1 million to a small Yukon school board to promote “Indigenous food systems,” according to records tabled before the Senate agriculture committee.

According to a story broken by Blacklock's, the funding came through the federal government’s Northern Isolated Community Initiatives Fund, a program that costs taxpayers roughly $6 million annually and is set to run until 2027.

Fed agency @GCCanNor paid more than $1M to small Yukon school board to promote "Indigenous food systems," records show, incl. cash for commercial kitchen & $171,000 van. https://t.co/qcFFJ5zq61 #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/QNzqknxWYa — Blacklock's Reporter (@mindingottawa) May 19, 2026

According to the records, the Yukon First Nation Education Directorate received a total of $1,015,646 from the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency.

The largest portion of the funding, $845,000, went toward planning a “traditional processing kitchen” in Whitehorse.

“This one-year project focused on completing architectural and detailed design plans for a centralized traditional and local foods commercial kitchen,” the agency told senators.

According to the agency, the proposed facility would support the processing and storage of wild game in an urban setting and help promote traditional food-processing knowledge in First Nations curriculum.

Another $170,646 was spent on the Directorate’s urban nutrition program, including the purchase of a temperature-controlled delivery van.

Federal officials defended the spending as part of Ottawa’s broader push to address food security in remote northern communities.

“The fund plays a targeted role in advancing food initiatives that build local capacity,” agency managers wrote.

The Northern Isolated Community Initiatives Fund was launched in 2019 and bankrolls projects ranging from greenhouse operations and farming initiatives to traditional harvesting, food distribution systems and “food innovation” programs.

Records show taxpayers also funded:

$800,000 for an egg farmer in Hay River;

$600,000 for a grocery store in Wekweeti, Northwest Territories, population roughly 130;

$250,000 for a grocer in Arctic Bay;

$710,000 for fish freezers in Cumberland Sound.

“These examples show how the Agency supports food security, infrastructure and economic growth across the North in line with community needs and regional priorities,” managers wrote.

Other federal departments have also poured money into northern food-security projects.

The Canadian Institutes of Health Research funded a $240,000 goose farm project in Arviat, Nunavut, while the Canadian Space Agency spent $450,000 in 2020 on a program to grow carrots in Gjoa Haven, Nunavut.

Meanwhile, a separate Harvest Support Grant program run through the Department of Crown-Indigenous Relations spends roughly $8 million annually on equipment including snowmobiles, fishing nets and firearms.

To date, auditors have not calculated the total per-capita cost of federal food-security subsidies across the North.