King Charles III’s Ottawa Visit Sparks Unity, Division, and Trump Speculation

King Charles III and Queen Camilla attended the Senate last week, where the King delivered the throne speech, marking a historic moment.

Rebel News hit the streets to capture public sentiment on the monarchy’s role, its impact on Canadian unity amid Western separatism, and whether this visit resonates with the U.S. President Donald Trump.

“It’s a historic moment, only the third time the monarch’s been here to read the speech from the throne,” said one attendee, emphasizing its significance as “an important signal to our neighbors to the south.”

A Métis individual highlighted the monarchy’s deeper meaning: “As a Métis person, he’s part of the legal agreement between Indigenous peoples and Canada… he represents the original deal.”

Heckler yells out to King Charles III as he walks out of the Canadian Senate during his visit: "How many children did you molest on Epstein's island?"

Yet, dissent was palpable. A Scotsman remarked, “Monarchy has never been a great thing for me,” but noted the visit’s relevance “with the threat with the U.S.” A francophone protester declared, “In 2025, it is anti-democratic to have a monarchy,” arguing it stifles democratic progress.

Another added, “Let’s abolish the monarchy! It represents the power of private interests, not democracy.”

He's here! King Charles III has arrived in Ottawa — his convoy is on the way to the Senate.



Huge crowds lining the streets to welcome the King!

On unity, opinions diverged. Someone stated, “We represent Indigenous, we represent the king, we represent Alberta… we need to get along, otherwise we’ll be like south of the border.” Conversely, a Québécois warned, “ In Quebec, people are identifying less and less with the monarchy… a republic is the best direction forward.”

Does Trump care? “Absolutely, he’s watching,” insisted one, citing Trump’s respect for monarchy. Another dismissed it: “I don’t think Trump cares.” A former government worker noted, “People around him are watching… it’ll be part of his press kit.”