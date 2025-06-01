King Charles III’s Ottawa Visit Sparks Unity, Division, and Trump Speculation

Rebel News captured public sentiment on the monarchy’s role in Canada today.

Alexandra Lavoie
  |   June 01, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

King Charles III and Queen Camilla attended the Senate last week, where the King delivered the throne speech, marking a historic moment. 

Rebel News hit the streets to capture public sentiment on the monarchy’s role, its impact on Canadian unity amid Western separatism, and whether this visit resonates with the U.S. President Donald Trump.

“It’s a historic moment, only the third time the monarch’s been here to read the speech from the throne,” said one attendee, emphasizing its significance as “an important signal to our neighbors to the south.” 

A Métis individual highlighted the monarchy’s deeper meaning: “As a Métis person, he’s part of the legal agreement between Indigenous peoples and Canada… he represents the original deal.”

Yet, dissent was palpable. A Scotsman remarked, “Monarchy has never been a great thing for me,” but noted the visit’s relevance “with the threat with the U.S.” A francophone protester declared, “In 2025, it is anti-democratic to have a monarchy,” arguing it stifles democratic progress. 

Another added, “Let’s abolish the monarchy! It represents the power of private interests, not democracy.”

On unity, opinions diverged. Someone stated, “We represent Indigenous, we represent the king, we represent Alberta… we need to get along, otherwise we’ll be like south of the border.” Conversely, a Québécois warned, “ In Quebec, people are identifying less and less with the monarchy… a republic is the best direction forward.”

Does Trump care? “Absolutely, he’s watching,” insisted one, citing Trump’s respect for monarchy. Another dismissed it: “I don’t think Trump cares.” A former government worker noted, “People around him are watching… it’ll be part of his press kit.”

Donate Now!

Latest News

Support Rebel News Field Reports! Your contribution helps our fearless journalists travel across the country to report on the stories mainstream media refuses to cover. Whether it's exposing government overreach, giving a voice to the voiceless, or documenting on-the-ground protests and events, Rebel News is dedicated to bringing you the unfiltered truth. With your help, we can continue to challenge censorship and provide Canadians with real, independent journalism. Please donate today to keep our Field Reports team on the frontlines!

Amount
$
DONATE

Alexandra Lavoie

Quebec based Journalist

Alexa graduated with a degree in biology from Laval University. Throughout her many travels, she has seen political instability as well as corruption. While she witnessed social disorder on a daily basis, she has always been a defender of society’s most vulnerable. She’s been around the world several times, and now joins Rebel News to shed light on today’s biggest stories.

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.