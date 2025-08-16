Outrageous: Why is the United Nations flag flying at the cenotaph in Brampton?

A cenotaph is a memorial for those Canadians who served in wars and conflicts, some of whom made the ultimate sacrifice. So why is the blue-and-white flag of the United Nations flying next to the cenotaph situated at Brampton City Hall?

How do Bramptonians feel about this? More to the point, how do veterans feel about this?

It’s one thing to go to war for King, or Queen, and country; it’s quite another thing to go to war for a discredited globalist organization.

Especially an organization that actually has terrorists on the payroll — such as those nine employees with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency who actually participated in the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre in Israel. But then again, the UN has always embraced an anti-Israel bias.

Oh, and let’s not forget that the member nations of the United Nations Human Rights Council tend to be amongst the world’s biggest violators of human rights. But never mind.

When a Western nation such as our dominion goes to war, isn’t the point to stand up for Western values, not United Nations values?

The point is, we don’t think Canadians made the ultimate sacrifice in the name of an odious globalist organization. But obviously, someone at the City of Brampton thinks otherwise.

So, what’s the deal? Why is that odious flag there?

Great question.

But it’s a question that remains unanswered. Rebel News reached out to the media relations department for the City of Brampton and Brampton Mayor “Sneaky” Patrick Brown. Par for the course: no comment.

Brown being Brown, we suspect there is some hidden agenda, some unspoken strategy at play here. But thanks to the lack of transparency in this city, we can only speculate.

Sad. And infuriating.