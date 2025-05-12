Panhandling scheme in Canada exposed!

People are pretending to be homeless and begging for money on the streets of Mississauga, Ont. in an organized fashion.

At the busy intersection of Dundas Street East and Dixie Road, two women were recently seen panhandling for hours on end. Both women claimed to be from Eastern Europe, with one saying she was from Bosnia, and the other from Moldova.

They often took breaks together, including a refreshment break at a nearby gas station. After enjoying their drinks under a tree, they left their garbage on the ground.

When police pulled up to the intersection, one of the panhandlers immediately put away her sign and crossed the street. The woman continued her operation after the police car drove away.

After observing them for five-and-a-half hours, they decided to call it quits for the day.

The two women walked to the back of a nearby plaza, where a man and a young child were waiting for them with a van in the alleyway. The child ran up to one of the women, and they walked hand in hand to the van. The other lady followed behind.

After loading up in the vehicle, they all drove off.

The following morning, I returned to the intersection to film my standup. While wrapping up, I decided to fly my drone to the spot where they got picked up the day before.

I was shocked to see the same van dropping off the same people.

When confronted, one of the panhandlers threatened to call the police. She also claimed to have no papers, assumably referring to employment.

What has happened to Canada? We have genuinely homeless people, sleeping on the streets and struggling to survive. Simultaneously, there are people coming here from other countries and taking advantage of Canadians.

I reached out to the City of Mississauga to see if they are aware of the situation and if they are going to take any action against these types of operations. We have not received a response yet, but if one is received an update will follow.

