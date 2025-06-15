Parents left FUMING after Pride event sparks outrage at Christian school

Trinity Grammar in Kew, Melbourne, is facing significant backlash after a 'Palestinian Pride' activist, Basem Kerbage, addressed students, leading to the discovery of highly explicit content on his social media. Following Kerbage's speech, boys from years seven to ten quickly accessed and shared a video from his Instagram appearing to show him performing a lewd act.

This video, unrelated to his presentation but easily found after students were reportedly told to "visualise your goals," included what one parent described as a "dildo hand job challenge." Kerbage's Instagram has since been made private and the video removed.

The school's choice of speaker has deeply disturbed many parents. One parent, whose son showed her the video, expressed feeling "ashamed" and "angry." Another stated, "Many parents are furious that the school failed to undertake due diligence in this young gay man’s extreme sex content digital footprint." Parents also voiced concerns in WhatsApp groups, with many saying they "don’t like the direction the school is heading" and are "deeply disturbed and appalled."

Further exacerbating tensions, Kerbage delivered his presentation wearing a Palestinian keffiyeh, which has upset members of the school's Jewish community who felt "marginalised and forgotten."

In response, Trinity Grammar stated the annual Pride assembly "seeks to celebrate inclusion and diversity in our community." The school acknowledged that "it has since been brought to our attention that the speakers’ social media accounts included inappropriate material including one since-deleted video which we understand the students have circulated among themselves." Trinity confirmed they have "registered our deep concern with the organisation regarding the nature of the public facing material and their vetting process," and added, "We regret any misunderstanding or disappointment experienced by members of our school community and for any negative impact. We are reviewing our process of selection for speakers.”

Kerbage is a self-described “Queer/Human Rights activist” and founder of Queer Arabs Australia.