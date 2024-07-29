Parliament to investigate purchase of $9 million New York condo for diplomat

X / CGTomClark and The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick

Members of Parliament voted last week to investigate the purchase of a Billionaires' Row condo for a diplomat. Hearings are scheduled for the week of August 19.

The Trudeau government purchased a $9 million luxury condo earlier this month for Tom Clark, a former CTV announcer appointed last year as Canada’s $205,000-a year Consul General in New York.

Members of the Commons government operations committee expressed outrage at purchasing the high-rise penthouse, reported Blacklock’s Reporter.

“Justin Trudeau found it prudent to purchase an apartment on Billionaires’ Row for $9 million,” said Conservative MP Kelly Block. “Canadians deserve answers,” she said.

The 3,600-square-foot property on the 11th floor of 111 West 57th Street has three bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms, and a study with high-end finishings, including a foyer with macauba stone floors, and a powder room with jewel onyx.

Building amenities include a 25-metre, two-lane swimming pool with private cabanas, separate sauna and treatment rooms, a fitness centre, a private lounge with access to a padel court, a golf simulator and a children’s playroom.

“This is how Justin Trudeau’s chosen elite live high on the taxpayers’ dime at a time when Canadians are struggling to pay their mortgages or the rent, at a time when our country is seeing more tent cities cropping up across Canada,” said MP Block.

Bloc Québécois MP Julie Vignola expressed disgust with the purchase. “Nine million dollars is a lifetime of work for the average person,” she said. “That is a lot of money to be spent.”

Global Affairs Canada earlier recommended a change of residence from 550 Park Avenue as it required significant renovation, a department spokesperson told Mansion Global, a luxury real estate site. They provide residences to ambassadors, high commissioners and consuls general.

The New York Consul General’s office, one of many in the United States, provides citizenship, notarial, passport and visa services to Canadians living abroad.

The committee unanimously adopted Block’s motion ordering Global Affairs Canada to provide MPs within 21 days a list of all properties it considered for Clark’s residence.

Liberal MPs did not oppose the motion but expressed unease. “I am not clear that the committee has the power to order somebody to produce documents,” said MP Ron McKinnon.

“The committee does have the power to do that,” replied Conservative MP Kelly McCauley, committee chair. “We have ordered, as Members around this table know, hundreds of thousands of pages of documents.”

Consul Clark was also summoned for questioning, as part of the investigation.

“I think it’s important we understand the value of the property,” said MP McKinnon. “This is not an expense.”

“Of course $9 million is an expense,” said MP Michael Barrett. “It was taken out of Canadians’ pockets. It was taxed off their paychecks.”

“I hope Mr. Clark enjoys it until the day after the next election,” MP Barrett added.