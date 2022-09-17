Pastor Artur is in politics! Meet the new leader of Alberta's Independence Party

Rebel News Store Support Pastor Artur Pawlowski as he faces continued persecution at the hands of the Alberta government. Buy Now E-transfer (Canada):

On September 10, 2022 Artur Pawlowski was officially elected as the newest leader of the Independence Party of Alberta.

As the new leader, Arthur goes in-depth about how this campaign has personally affected him, and what plans he has for the future to help return prosperity to Alberta.

Over the course of the last few weeks, former leadership hopeful Katherine Kowalchuk and Artur Pawlowski went head-to-head in leadership debates which took place all over the province of Alberta.

To see Rebel News' coverage of the Calgary, and Edmonton debates leading up to the final results, and to check out Artur's full story, go to SaveArtur.com