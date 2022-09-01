The Independence Party hosts leadership debate featuring Artur Pawlowski

The Independence Party of Alberta is a grassroots-oriented political party that aims to tackle a number of the issues within Alberta that other parties like the Liberals, New Democrats or the United Conservative Party aren't talking about.

Right off the bat, a huge factor that makes this party appealing to some voters in Alberta is the promise to hold a referendum within the first year of being in power. This party is also very keen on the idea of Alberta becoming a sovereign entity from the rest of Canada.

The Independence Party of Alberta has two new candidates running for leadership, and while this isn't the first time they've shared a stage, you're bound to know the political prisoner and newly turned politician, Pastor Artur Pawlowski. He is joined by Katherine Kowalchuk, an Alberta lawyer who primarily focuses on the area of family law, and who wants to see Alberta's prosperity returned by divorcing an overbearing Ontario so Alberta may regain its independence.

They have many similar notions when it comes to what they believe is best for Alberta. The key principles of either campaign revolve around refuting COVID-19-related lockdowns and restrictions. They also both support taking countermeasures to ensure Albertans never have to worry about a digital ID. Also, both agree with saying “no” to: eating bugs in place of AAA+ Alberta beef, having progressive gender-based ideologies fed to youth (inciting a frightening trend among young adults), and minors taking deadly puberty blockers or undergoing irreversible invasive medical procedures.

They said it themselves, neither of them is a politician. In fact, they strive not to be. When everything gets boiled down, the consensus for each of their campaigns is simple: Albertans deserve a party where their leaders are transparent, and whose actions reflect that truth.

Both candidates draw many comparisons to the failed leadership of our current premier of Alberta, Jason Kenney, who assembled a COVID-19 task force to ticket Albertans for not wearing a mask or social distancing. And let us not forget: When supporting struggling families and small businesses 'should' have been at the top of his priority list, he instead focused his efforts on locking up pastors. In this previous interview, Pastor Artur goes into detail about some of his current and past charges.