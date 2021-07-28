Pastor Artur Pawlowski on U.S. tour warning of Canada's Christian persecution
While his trial case is still being heard, Pastor Artur Pawlowski is currently in the United States on a speaking tour, warning Americans of the actions taken against him by government officials in Canada. With Pastor Artur south of the border, the Alberta government is still attempting to put him behind bars for a further 21 days, in a bizarre effort to prosecute Pawlowski further, despite the province having removed nearly all COVID restrictions.
On yesterday's Rebel News DAILY Livestream, hosts David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid discussed how crazy this situation truly is. Pastor Artur is given mainstream media coverage (in a positive light) in the U.S., yet is vilified by the media here as some sort of COVID boogeyman.
Responding to David about the Canadian mainstream media's decision to treat Pastor Artur as a black sheep, Sheila responded:
The only reason they're remotely interested in any of this Christian prosecution and persecution is to try to justify it in some way and call Pastor Art or GraceLife Church a bunch of dangerous superspreaders.
All the while skipping over the fact that the state is willing to stuff them into facilities where there are coronavirus outbreaks. And actually that came up in court today with Pastor Art, the judge even noted that Alberta Health Services, in the interest of public health, is seeking to incarcerate the Pawlowskis in jail, again, in facilities that have had coronavirus outbreaks.
And again, all in the name of public health, because apparently that's what's necessary.
- By Adam Soos
