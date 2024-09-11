Pastor Artur Pawlowski's lawyer breaks down criminal conviction appeal after impassioned sermon at Coutts protest

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password democracy if required Cheques made out to The Democracy Fund:

PO Box 61035 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 🚨 For E-transfer and cheque donations, please include the following legally required information: Full name

Email address

Full address

If making a corporate or business contribution, the corporation or business' name

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, lawyer Sarah Miller discussed Pastor Artur Pawlowski's appeal of his criminal conviction for giving a sermon to protesters in Coutts, Alberta in 2022.

Pastor Artur was convicted after he travelled to Coutts during the protests against government-imposed COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine mandates to deliver an inspirational speech to the demonstrators.

WATCH: @EzraLevant is at the court of appeal, covering Pastor Artur’s appeal!



Sarah Miller and Evan Best are making the case that Pastor Artur Pawlowski’s conviction for “inciting mischief” — all for giving a peaceful sermon at the Coutts blockade in 2022 — should be overturned.… pic.twitter.com/LHfKLDFfGD — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 10, 2024

Miller stressed during the proceedings that Pastor Artur did not actually encourage a blockade of the border and was just communicating information during his sermon.

The defence and prosecution were debating a section of the criminal code which states, "s. 430(7): No person commits mischief within the meaning of this section by reason only that he attends at or near or approaches a dwelling-house or place for the purpose only of obtaining or communicating information."

Pastor Artur Pawlowski appeals conviction after giving sermon to Coutts protesters



The defiant pastor is appealing his criminal conviction after he gave a sermon to the protesters at the Coutts trucker blockade in 2022.



The legal saga of Alberta Pastor Artur Pawlowski continues… pic.twitter.com/hd1euEVmFL — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 10, 2024

"We're not saying that there was no mischief afoot. We're saying it's not on Pastor Artur," conveyed Miller.

"Pastor Artur did not actually incite mischief," she said.

The results of the appeal are currently unknown, and could possibly not come until 2025. "We just keep fighting, it's in our blood. Because if we don't, what is there?" said Levant.