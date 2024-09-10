Pastor Artur Pawlowski appeals criminal conviction from Coutts sermon

  September 10, 2024
  News Analysis
Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Levant reports from the Calgary courthouse for the latest installment of Pastor Artur Pawlowski's appeal. He was charged for giving a sermon at the Coutts 4 blockade.

The Court of Appeal reviewed the pastor's criminal conviction for giving a sermon to the anti-mandate protesters at Coutts in February 2022. Presiding over the case are Justices Slatter, deWit, and Woolley.

Representing Pastor Pawlowski is Sarah Miller and Evan Best, from the law firm JSS Barristers. "Pastor Artur did not actually incite mischief," Miller said in court.

As a committed advocate for civil liberties and Charter rights, he brought that passion for freedom with him when he visited truckers and their supporters as they blockaded the Coutts, Alberta border crossing in opposition to government-imposed COVID-19 restrictions.

He delivered an inspirational sermon encouraging the protesters to “hold the line” in their fight against vaccine mandates and restrictions, which led to guilty criminal convictions related to his speech.

Miller calls the blockade a protest. Justice Alice Woolley interrupts, stating it was found to be more than a protest, there was criminal mischief afoot. Sarah agrees, says that determination is not being appealed.

The panel of judges came prepared to the trial, grilling Miller, who could not simply elocute her written statements.

The trial discussed s. 430(7) of the Criminal Code, which states no person may commit mischief near a "place for the purpose only of obtaining or communicating information."

"We're not saying that there was no mischief afoot. We're saying it's not on Pastor Artur," conveyed Miller.

The defense and panel went back and forth debating what constitutes mischief, with the former noting Pastor Pawlowski did not encourage the blockade.

GUEST: Sarah Miller of JSS Barristers on Pastor Artur Pawlowski's appeal of a criminal conviction from a pandemic sermon.

