Pastor James Coates on his new book, 'God vs. Government'

On a recent episode of The Ezra Levant Show, GraceLife Church's Pastor James Coates joined Sheila Gunn Reid to talk about his new book, titled God vs. Government: Taking a Biblical Stand When Christ and Compliance Collide.

Commenting on his new release, Pastor James said:

Well, I've co-authored a book with Nathan Busenitz. Nathan Busenitz is one of the pastors at Grace Community Church with John MacArthur. And in that book, we are both telling the story of what happened at each respective church in our battle with the governing authorities, as we decided to keep our church open in the face of these government edicts. And then we even provide a framework. We see that in this season, the church has been exposed as weak on both its ecclesiology as it relates to the doctrines of the church as well as our relationship as churches to the governing authorities. And so we wanted to provide a framework for the believer, the Christian, the church, to be able to understand when it's necessary to practice civil disobedience and when that threshold is breached, where we must obey God, not men.

