No one is buying that PayPal's attempt at a social credit system was a mistake
'I think PayPal thought that given the current draconian climate that is governed by the unholy trinity of wokeism, political correctness, and cancel culture, PayPal thought they could get away with such a fascist policy without creating any shock waves,' said David Menzies.
On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies discussed a new PayPal policy that appeared to be venturing into the realm of social credit systems explored in an iconic episode of Netflix's show Black Mirror, "Nosedive."
I was thinking of Nosedive during the Thanksgiving weekend when news broke about a new PayPal policy that was due to go into effect on November 3. PayPal is an online payment system that allows users to pay for transactions and accept payments when selling items or services. But apparently it also fancies itself to be Big Brother as well.
You see, PayPal recently decided to update its terms of use. You know, those impossibly long legalese disclaimers that the vast majority of us never read. We simply press “Accept” and carry on with our busy days...
How utterly astonishing is that? The idea of a financial services conduit devolving into a bunch of censorious corporate thugs that would take it upon themselves to:
-
think that THEY are the moral authorities when it comes to what is and isn’t so-called “misinformation”; and
-
would be so full of unearned entitlement that they would consider themselves to be members of law enforcement or government, i.e., the typical entities that actually have the ability to levy fines; and,
-
that this could actually take root in the United States of America, you know, land of the free and the home of the brave… oh, and lest we forget, the home of the First Amendment, too.
