Peel Regional Police make $48M cocaine bust, six of nine arrestees out on bail

Peel Regional Police arrested nine people Monday as part of a $47.9 million cocaine seizure, their largest drug bust ever. Six are out on bail, with three more awaiting hearings.

Police seized 479 kilograms of cocaine in southern Ontario after uncovering a cross-border drug smuggling network using commercial truck drivers to transport large cocaine shipments from the U.S. to Canada.

"We're seeing more illegal drugs than we have before," said Peel’s Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich, noting their origin is from Mexico. Drug trafficking, especially cocaine from Mexico to Canada via U.S. logistics firms, is on the rise.

Peel Police and CBSA seized large quantities of cocaine after intercepting two trucks earlier this year, carrying one-third of the cocaine shipment.

On February 11, 127 kg of suspected cocaine (110 bricks) was found in a tractor-trailer by Canadian border agents at Windsor's Ambassador Bridge. The discovery followed an intelligence tip and drug dog search, resulting in one arrest.

On May 24, agents found another 57 kg of suspected cocaine at the Bluewater Bridge border crossing in Sarnia. During a secondary examination, prompted by investigation intelligence. One arrest was made.

Searches by over 60 officers in Peel and Toronto resulted in additional arrests, including two suspects with loaded guns. Those arrested had little to no prior criminal history.

"Every gram, every kilogram that we stop from coming to our community saves lives. Every firearm, illegal firearm, that we seize off the street saves lives," said Milinovich.

A multi-agency investigation, including the RCMP, U.S. Homeland Security, the DEA, and Criminal Intelligence Service Ontario, was involved in the cocaine busts.

Project Pelican uncovered a drug ring smuggling cocaine from Los Angeles to Ontario and Montreal.

The year-long investigation, with Canadian and U.S. agency support, uncovered an organized criminal network in the Peel region, leading to arrests and seizures.

Chief of Police Nishan Duraiappah said Peel Region has the largest logistics network outside Los Angeles, leaving it vulnerable to illicit activities. "This represents a seismic blow to transnational organized crime."

The narcotics were headed for the region, home to a major trucking and distribution hub west of Toronto that includes Mississauga, Brampton, and Caledon, and is the location of Toronto Pearson International Airport.