Pesutto's credibility SHATTERED after defamation loss to Deeming

John Pesutto is under increasing pressure to resign as leader of the Victorian Opposition after losing a defamation case brought against him by MP Moira Deeming.

The Federal Court found that Pesutto defamed Deeming, accusing her of being a Nazi sympathiser, which has severely damaged his credibility within the Liberal Party. Despite this setback, Pesutto insists he will remain in his position, arguing that the court's decision will not interfere with his ability to lead.

“I will continue in this role, now more than ever,” Pesutto defiantly said during a press conference following the ruling. “Today's decision by the Federal Court is obviously a very disappointing outcome, but I respect the court's decision."

Pesutto, however, rejected calls from senior party members in October who deemed his position "untenable" and urged him to step down. He maintained, “I don’t believe there’s anything in (the court decision) which in any way interferes with my ability to do the job. I've always been a fighter.”

Despite the backlash, Pesutto claimed that none of his colleagues had formally requested him to resign. He expressed confidence in his leadership, stating, “I’m confident that they can understand... we’re gaining traction with the Victorian people.”

The ruling comes after a tumultuous period for Pesutto, who faced intense criticism for his handling of Deeming's case. Deeming, represented by top defamation lawyer Sue Chrysanthou SC, argued that Pesutto defamed her in multiple public statements, including a media release and interviews following the 2023 women’s rights rally. Pesutto denied the allegations that he had falsely portrayed Deeming as associated with neo-Nazi and far-right groups.

Deeming, when asked about Pesutto's future in the party, was blunt in her assessment. “I don’t think that he's proven himself trustworthy,” she said. “If you can’t be professional enough to put everything aside and serve Victorians, you shouldn’t be in Parliament.”

Pesutto also commented on the possibility of Deeming rejoining the Liberal Party but clarified that the decision would be left to the party room.