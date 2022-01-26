PETITION: Alberta Health Services needs to be FIXED
Our current system isn’t working. But if our system completely crumbles before we can transition to a new and sustainable program, as it very nearly has over these past two years, many will suffer, and some will very likely die.
There is something rotten within Alberta Health Services (AHS), and the question is: can it be fixed?
With the onset of COVID-19, AHS bureaucrats stepped into the limelight and became unelected leaders to whom seemingly all politicians in the province bent their knee.
Shifting statistics, illogical restrictions, inconsistent enforcement — all of these Orwellian decisions by public health officials went unchallenged.
The pandemic gave these otherwise largely shrouded health officials access to unprecedented power, putting them in the spotlight.
As that light shone, the cracks in our healthcare system became more and more apparent to anyone paying attention.
Challenges in the EMS system, ICU capacity limitations, annual spending, overpaid executives and even possible influence from the World Economic Forum have all contributed to, and are a result of, Alberta's crumbling healthcare system.
So over the coming months, I plan to poke, prod, and explore Alberta Health Services, leaving no stone unturned.
If you have information on Alberta Health Services practices or dealings that you think might benefit our investigations, please send those details to [email protected]. You can also help by signing my petition on this page, and by sending an email to Alberta’s Health Minister, Jason Copping.
We need your help to fix the mess that is Alberta Health Services.
- By Adam Soos
PETITION: Fix Alberta Health Services
Send an email to Alberta's Health Minister
Fill out the form on this page to send an email directly to Alberta's health minister, Jason Copping, calling for a change in Alberta's crumbling healthcare system.SEND AN EMAIL
