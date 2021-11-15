PETITION: There is NO CLIMATE EMERGENCY in Calgary

By Adam Soos PETITION: No Climate Emergency The city of Calgary is attempting to declare a climate emergency in hopes of adjusting the city's emissions to net-zero by 2050. Please sign the petition on this page to have this motion thrown out. 470 signatures

Goal: 5,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure Send an email to the Mayor of Calgary Send an email to Mayor Jyoti Gondek demanding the motion to declare Calgary in a state of climate emergency be thrown out. SEND AN EMAIL

When you look at any issue in the world there is a wide variety of opinions, two people can and often will draw vastly diverse opinions when presented with similar facts. This has been true since time immemorial. When the talking heads are all saying the exact same thing, that is when you need to start paying attention.

It isn’t just the mainstream news that lies and generates fear, Hollywood is also complicit. Everyone is in on it, from our childhood heroes to movie stars and even paid child activists. Climate hysteria is being thrust into our everyday lives everywhere we look.

We have to come to terms with reality, trust the science and acknowledge that there isn’t a climate emergency, is there?

This week Calgary City council will be debating declaring a state of climate emergency in our city, the motion was brought foreword by Councillor Raj Dhaliwal, but is widely considered a passion project of sorts for mayoral newcomer Jyoti Gondek.

The motion was unanimously endorsed for debate last week, signalling that climate alarmism is an ideological narrative that the now decidedly-woke city council has clearly embraced. Vancouver, Halifax and Edmonton are among the other cities in a self-described state of climate emergency, whatever that means.

Calgary City Councillor Pete Demong acknowledged that this declaration is a symbolic one, yet another meaningless progressive policy that accomplishes little more than affording politicians an opportunity to pat themselves on the back.

I am sorry to break it to Mr. Demong, but there is no such thing as a symbolic emergency.

Calgary was built on oil and gas. Jyoti was once a massive supporter of our clean and environmentally ethical energy sectors, but don’t take my word for it: we’ve included a clip of her heralding and praising the Canadian energy sector.

Jyoti is now the mayor of a city where one-third of the downtown core is vacant, and with drilling increasing and a potential oil boom on the horizon that could see Calgary renewed and restored with an economic surge, she is now turning her back on Canadian resources. Whatever state of emergency she declares, people will still need oil and gas, so by denouncing our ethical resources she is effectively endorsing OPEC.

Beyond the economic and energy considerations, there is an altogether more troubling concern here, and that is the wellbeing of our children. Environmentalists profess to want to safeguard the world for future generations, but in the process, they have created an environment so riddled with fear and hysteria that kids are too anxious to live in the world today. The combined stress of parents who have lost their jobs because of cancelled pipelines and anti-oil lobbyists and the constant messaging that the world is going to end is undoubtedly contributing to the mental health pandemic among our youth.

Alberta energy resources are good for Canada, good for the environment, good for families and good for any Calgary mayor with the courage to defend them, no matter what Hollywood activists and media pundits say. There is no climate emergency, least of all in beautiful Alberta, if you agree, sign our petition at NoClimateEmergency.com.