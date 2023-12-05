Pfizer Under Fire: Texas attorney general’s lawsuit claims misrepresentation and censorship collusion

Pfizer is under fire as Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton launched a lawsuit against the pharmaceutical behemoth last week that claims the manufacturer of the novel mRNA injections misrepresented its product then conspired to censor anyone who pointed it out.

“Pfizer engaged in false, deceptive and misleading acts and practices by making unsupported claims regarding the company's COVID-19 vaccine in violation of the Texas Deceptive Trades Practices Act,” a press release issued by Paxton reads.

BREAKING:🚨 I am suing Pfizer for misrepresenting Covid-19 vaccine efficacy and conspiring to censor public discourse. pic.twitter.com/63mZ1y6FNC — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) November 30, 2023

Paxton calls Pfizer out for its 95% efficacy claims and how it used misleading relative risk reduction statistics to skew public perception of the novel mRNA product.

That was a topic of discussion that Rebel News covered two years ago in December of 2021 with clinical research and medical analysis expert Deanna McLeod.

“The manner in which [Pfizer] was reporting efficacy was talking about relative-risk reductions,” details McLeod.

“What that means is that you look at the placebo and you look at the control and basically compare the two outcomes, but what they didn’t emphasize is absolute risk reductions. That is the net benefit of the vaccine. If you do look at that [in Pfizer’s six-month trial data], it was 91% efficacious, which means it was able to reduce symptomatic cases by 91%. However, if you looked at the net benefit in terms of absolute risk change, it was really about 4% [effective]... One of the principles [of medical ethics] is that you want to do an intervention that is as least invasive as possible… if the whole population is only benefitting 4% then is there a way of achieving this that would be better?”

Paxton points out that “Pfizer embarked on a campaign to intimidate the public into getting the vaccine as a necessary measure to protect their loved ones,” further noting that “COVID-19 cases increased after widespread vaccine administration and some areas saw a greater percentage of deaths from COVID-19 among the vaccinated population than the unvaccinated” and at that point “Pfizer pivoted to silence truth-tellers.”

The press release goes on to say that “Pfizer accused [truth-tellers] of spreading ‘misinformation’ and it coerced social media platforms to silence prominent truth-tellers.”

“We are pursuing justice for the people of Texas, many of whom were coerced by tyrannical vaccine mandates to take a defective product sold by lies,” Paxton proclaimed.

“Whereas the Biden administration weaponized the pandemic to force illegal public health decrees on the public and enrich pharmaceutical companies,” he says, “I will use every tool I have to protect our citizens who were misled and harmed by Pfizer’s actions.”

In Canada, the same thing happened and was recently addressed during the release of the final report by the National Citizen’s Inquiry, which was a citizen-driven, volunteer-funded cross-country commission that gathered hundreds of hours worth of expert and citizen testimonies about how the COVID-19 response caused grotesque harm.

Ches Crosbie, an NCI administrator, shared three indisputable facts about the novel injections at the unveiling of the commissioners' final report.

“Health Canada did not claim that the vaccines were safe and effective when they approved the vaccines. This language is nowhere in the approving order or regulation. It does however appear on the Health Canada website which falsely claims that the vaccines are safe and effective… the expression safe and effective is a marketing slogan,” Crosbie explains.

Crosbie further points out the issue of process changes wherein the product originally authorized for use differs from that which was injected into Canadians on mass, and the issue of adulteration. “Adulterated products are neither safe nor effective,” he says.

Why did the Canadian government decide not to commission inquiries into their COVID-19 response, with broad public input? Are they hiding something?



Listen as Ches Crosbie details 3 indisputable facts about the COVID-19 vaccines.#NCI #Canada #NeitherSafeNorEffective #Covid19 pic.twitter.com/y9GEKcIjlj — National Citizens Inquiry (NCI | CeNC) (@Inquiry_Canada) December 2, 2023

As citizen scientists uncover staggering DNA contaminants in Pfizer vials and undisclosed genetic components become public knowledge, critical questions arise: will anyone in Canada demonstrate the principled stance of Attorney General Paxton? Will government-bailed-out mainstream media give any of this the widespread coverage that it deserves?

Unlikely, unless citizens continue to speak up, speak out and demand accountability.