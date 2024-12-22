Pigheaded Pesutto set to be TURFED out of Liberal leadership

PETITION: Pesutto Must Go 3,833 signatures Goal: 5,000 signatures Sign this petition to demand John Pesutto's resignation as Leader of the Victorian Opposition. Sign Now Optional email code

Supporters of embattled Victorian Liberal leader John Pesutto have declared his leadership is untenable, with party insiders predicting a leadership spill as early as Friday.

Pesutto's position has become increasingly precarious following a dramatic backflip on his stance regarding the readmission of exiled MP Moira Deeming to the party room.

Five of John Pesutto’s shadow cabinet ministers have effectively signed his death warrant.



They are Brad Battin, Richard Riordan, James Newbury, Bridget Vallance and Sam Groth (recently resigned).



The letter calls for a special meeting on Friday December 27 - where a spill… — Mark Santomartino (@msanto92) December 22, 2024

Just days after using his casting vote to block Deeming’s return, Pesutto announced he would now back her readmission, claiming a “definite absolute majority” of MPs want the matter resolved.

John Pesutto will be ousted in a special meeting called for this coming Friday. Brad Battin has the numbers to become the next Vic Liberal Leader. Every MP that voted to expell Moira Deeming should issue a public apology. — “Mate” (@tigertuffmark) December 22, 2024

"Since last Friday’s meeting it has become clear that there is now a definite absolute majority of my colleagues who want this issue resolved with her readmission so that we can collectively put this behind us and concentrate on the Prahran and Werribee by-elections and holding the Allan Labor government to account,” Pesutto said in a statement on Sunday.

He added, “I again apologise to Mrs Deeming as we all work together to ensure the Liberal Party succeeds in winning government in November 2026.”

Pesutto's last minute craven decision to allow Moira Deeming back into the liberal party room too little, too late after twice voting against her readmission. It is the desperate act of a failed politician facing oblivion and, yet again, illustrates his incompetence and lack of… — Dr Kevin Donnelly AM (@ESIaustralia) December 22, 2024

Despite the apology statement, party sources revealed Pesutto had not personally apologised to Deeming, who was recently awarded $315,000 in damages after the Federal Court found Pesutto had defamed her by portraying her as a Nazi sympathiser.

I can’t recall a weaker leader in Australian public life than John Pesutto. — Will Kingston (@WillKingston) December 22, 2024

The stunning reversal has sparked outrage among Pesutto’s colleagues, with one MP reportedly describing it as “a desperate move from a flailing man on fire” and another calling it “unhinged” and “unbelievable.”

“This guy has lost the plot,” said one MP to the Herald Sun. “He’s obviously lost the room. He has no credibility.”

John Pesutto is clutching at straws.



There is absolutely no class or professionalism in losing poorly.



John's position is now untenable.



He can not win an election, which is his job.



The Deeming situation has rightly blown up in his face.



Change.pic.twitter.com/VXQPwbsJaH — Matthew Camenzuli (@Matt_Camenzuli) December 21, 2024

Moderate MPs have reportedly conceded that Pesutto’s leadership is over, with opposition police spokesman Brad Battin emerging as the frontrunner to replace him. Discussions about installing left-leaning Jess Wilson as Battin’s deputy have stalled, but insiders insist a leadership change is imminent with the party needing to avoid another 'Labor lite' candidate. Wilson was the only member of the Victorian party to vote for the highly unpopular Voice to Parliament.

“We can’t have this going on into the new year. Something has to bring it to an end, and it will happen before then,” reportedly said one senior MP.

Pesutto’s sudden reversal and ongoing turmoil within the party have intensified calls for his resignation, with MPs determined to resolve the leadership crisis before Christmas.

