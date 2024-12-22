Pigheaded Pesutto set to be TURFED out of Liberal leadership

Leadership spill looms as John Pesutto faces mounting pressure to resign as opposition MPs call for urgent change ahead of 2025.

  December 22, 2024   |   News

Supporters of embattled Victorian Liberal leader John Pesutto have declared his leadership is untenable, with party insiders predicting a leadership spill as early as Friday.

Pesutto's position has become increasingly precarious following a dramatic backflip on his stance regarding the readmission of exiled MP Moira Deeming to the party room.

Just days after using his casting vote to block Deeming’s return, Pesutto announced he would now back her readmission, claiming a definite absolute majority of MPs want the matter resolved.

"Since last Friday’s meeting it has become clear that there is now a definite absolute majority of my colleagues who want this issue resolved with her readmission so that we can collectively put this behind us and concentrate on the Prahran and Werribee by-elections and holding the Allan Labor government to account,Pesutto said in a statement on Sunday.

He added, I again apologise to Mrs Deeming as we all work together to ensure the Liberal Party succeeds in winning government in November 2026.”

Despite the apology statement, party sources revealed Pesutto had not personally apologised to Deeming, who was recently awarded $315,000 in damages after the Federal Court found Pesutto had defamed her by portraying her as a Nazi sympathiser.

The stunning reversal has sparked outrage among Pesutto’s colleagues, with one MP reportedly describing it as a desperate move from a flailing man on fire and another calling it unhingedandunbelievable.”

“This guy has lost the plot, said one MP to the Herald Sun. He’s obviously lost the room. He has no credibility.”

Moderate MPs have reportedly conceded that Pesutto’s leadership is over, with opposition police spokesman Brad Battin emerging as the frontrunner to replace him. Discussions about installing left-leaning Jess Wilson as Battin’s deputy have stalled, but insiders insist a leadership change is imminent with the party needing to avoid another 'Labor lite' candidate. Wilson was the only member of the Victorian party to vote for the highly unpopular Voice to Parliament.

“We can’t have this going on into the new year. Something has to bring it to an end, and it will happen before then, reportedly said one senior MP.

Pesutto’s sudden reversal and ongoing turmoil within the party have intensified calls for his resignation, with MPs determined to resolve the leadership crisis before Christmas.

