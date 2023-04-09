Plattsburgh, NY residents weigh in on closure of illegal Roxham Road border crossing to Canada

E-transfer (Canada):

Residents of Plattsburgh, New York, seem to believe that the decision to shut down the Roxham Road border crossing will not change the illegal immigration into Canada.

Plattsburgh is the closest American city to the legal crossing of Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle and the illegal entry point at Roxham Road. Migrants who crossed illegally are now being sent back to the closest legal port of entry, where their asylum claims are processed.

Many of them are being deported back into the USA within the same day, and the migrants are going back to Plattsburgh where they will need to figure out an alternative destination.

In Plattsburgh, many residents stated that migrants who are being deported back into the USA from Canada will not stay in their city. One man explained that for him, it is a really complex human situation that he wishes he had answers to. Another person told us that he doesn't think many plan going to stay in Plattsburgh — he doesn't see the city as the landing point for a lot of illegal immigrants.

When we touched on the topic of illegal immigration and Roxham Road, the majority of the Plattsburgh locals said they didn't believe that the closure would stop migrants trying to cross illegally into Canada. One person said that politicians are not going to stop that. Migrants will still try to pass through and pay money to get there.

One man expressed that you could build a wall, a fence from coast to coast on the US Canadian border, and people still will get across.

Indeed, the information we received while investigating on the ground indicates that migrants are now using other illegal paths to cross into Canada.

If you want to keep yourself up to date with Roxham Road and our investigation, visit RoxhamRoadExposed.com.