Guilbeault's staffer goes to UNESCO

About this Episode

Noémie Dansereau-Lavoie was the minister's office contact on Steven Guilbeault's "Diversity of Content Online" project, the 2021 plan written with Google and Netflix to steer what the algorithms show Canadians. Now Mark Carney has made her ambassador to UNESCO, just as the UN agency writes new rules for the internet and Canada pays to help.

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