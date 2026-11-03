EZRA LEVANT | Carney takes a swipe at Musk and Starlink, while his government writes seven speech and surveillance bills
About this Episode
The Prime Minister told POLITICO that relying on a satellite system a billionaire can turn off is "not a good idea." Seven Liberal bills on speech and surveillance raise the question of who really holds the switch.
If you want to watch the video versions of these podcasts, make sure to begin your free RebelNewsPlus trial by subscribing at http://www.RebelNewsPlus.com.