EZRA LEVANT | Germany gets a vote on Canada's future. You don't.
About this Episode
Mark Carney is hosting the European Union in Montreal this week, but the "associate membership" he was selling got struck from the summit declaration before it started. Germany objected, so it's out. Nobody asked Canada's Parliament either way.
If you want to watch the video versions of these podcasts, make sure to begin your free RebelNewsPlus trial by subscribing at http://www.RebelNewsPlus.com.
Featured Stories
COMMENTS
-
Bruce Atchison commented 2026-10-29 21:03:50 -0400 FlagIn both segments, we see how the government and media, same thing really, stifle free speech. People are fighting back but for how long? There are too many ignorant people who just get their news from the TV. So they vote against the enemies of the state without realizing that they’re voting against their own interests.