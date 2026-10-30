EZRA LEVANT | The Bank of Canada already documented what the immigration surge did. Carney is preparing to turn the taps back on anyway.
About this Episode
Ministers have signalled the numbers are going up as the Bank's research on rent, wages, productivity and youth unemployment goes largely unquoted.
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COMMENTS
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Bruce Atchison commented 2026-10-30 20:54:48 -0400Carney’s surge of freeloaders will bolster the argument for MAID. After all, old white folks are costing, not contributing, to society.
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Bruce Atchison commented 2026-10-30 20:53:47 -0400MAID reminds me of Hartheim Castle. Check it out on YouTube. A German baby boy was born blind and with only one arm in 1938. The father wanted the baby euthanized and refused to accept him from the hospital. So somebody took the case all the way up to Hitler. He approved the murder of this human being. That’s where the whole extermination plan got its start.
Some folks would figure that my life isn’t worth living because I’m almost blind. A man even said that to my face. It wouldn’t be too long until disabled folks on pensions would be killed to relieve the burden on the health care and welfare systems. Deciding who’s killable shows how callous our society has become.