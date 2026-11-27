About this episode:

Ezra examines the Supreme Court of Canada’s ruling upholding Quebec’s Bill 21, which prohibits certain public sector employees from wearing religious symbols at work. The court also upheld Quebec’s use of the notwithstanding clause, rejecting arguments from the federal government and several advocacy groups. Ezra explores what the ruling means for democracy, provincial autonomy and the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

GUEST: Bruce Pardy, law professor at Queen’s University and executive director of Rights Probe, joins Ezra to discuss the state of free speech on university campuses, including a recent incident involving Dr. Tom Flanagan. They also discuss selective prosecution, ideological conformity in academia and efforts by Canadian Students for Free Speech to challenge campus censorship.