Poilievre defends Tamara Lich and Chris Barber as ‘peaceful’ protesters

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre defended Freedom Convoy organizers yesterday, asserting their 2022 protest against COVID-19 mandates was "peaceful." He specifically deplored calls to imprison Tamara Lich and Chris Barber for mischief, the Epoch Times reported.

On October 7, Ontario Court Justice Heather Perkins-McVey sentenced Barber and Lich to 18-month home-detention sentences for their roles in the 2022 trucker protest.

Despite three weeks of non-violent protest and even a decrease in crime, the Freedom Convoy is viewed by the Crown as a serious criminal matter due to noise and revenue loss.

After three weeks of protests in downtown Ottawa, the federal government invoked the Emergencies Act on February 14, 2022, to remove vehicles and freeze bank accounts.

The Department of Finance directed the RCMP to create a blacklist of protest supporters under anti-terrorism legislation, according to Blacklock’s, resulting in $7.8 million being frozen across hundreds of accounts, including cryptocurrency wallets.

Protesters were not charged with sedition, and the RCMP found no evidence of violent insurrection links, contradicting media reports and statements from Liberal parliamentarians.

On October 8, Poilievre stated that Lich and Barber "peacefully protested" emergency measures deemed unreasonable by a 2024 federal court, a finding that contradicted a public inquiry's ruling that supported the government's use of the Emergencies Act.

Poilievre also praised the judge's rejection of jail time for Lich and Barber, advocating for a justice system that ensures security and freedom for all Canadians.

“I wish Chris and Tamara a peaceful and happy life,” he said.

On September 27, Poilievre criticized the "Liberal injustice system" for prosecuting Barber over a three-year-old protest while violent criminals are released. He also opposed Crown attempts to seize Barber's truck, "Big Red," before sentencing.

“Enough,” he wrote. “We need change.”

These remarks follow criticism of the Crown's pursuit of significant prison sentences for Lich and Barber on mischief charges.

Lich and Barber were conditionally sentenced to 18 months for mischief; Barber also for counselling mischief. Prosecutors sought seven and eight years, respectively.

Justice Heather Perkins-McVey ruled that a severe prison sentence could "create a chill or a fear of participation in political expression" like demonstrations or protests.

A November decision is pending on seizing and auctioning "Big Red." Barber's legal team contends the truck, crucial for his livelihood, family, and employees, was not involved in mischief.