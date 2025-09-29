Poilievre tears apart Crown for trying to seize ‘Big Red’ from Chris Barber

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has voiced his opposition to Crown prosecutors' efforts to confiscate the truck of Freedom Convoy organizer Chris Barber, who awaits sentencing.

Barber was found guilty of mischief and counselling to others to commit mischief after he protested the government's COVID-19 public health diktats in 2022. His co-accused, Tamara Lich, was also found guilty.

Prosecutors are now seeking seven years for Lich and eight for Barber, plus the seizure and auction of Barber's truck, which he used to travel from Saskatchewan to Ottawa for the protest, and still uses to remain gainfully employed.

On September 24, lawyers for Barber, defended by the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF), responded to the Crown's attempt to seize his 2024 Kenworth truck.

The Crown alleges the over $150,000 truck was used in a crime and should be seized as “offence-related property.”

According to the Epoch Times, Poilievre criticized the “Liberal injustice system” Saturday for prosecuting a man over a three-year-old protest against government mandates, while violent criminals are quickly released.

“The Liberal injustice system is going after a man’s livelihood because he protested against government mandates 3 years ago, while child rapists, car thieves, home invaders and violent thugs get released within hours,” he wrote. “Enough. We need change.”

These remarks follow Poilievre’s criticism of the Crown's pursuit of significant prison sentences for Lich and Barber on mischief charges, contrasting it with the perceived leniency shown to violent and antisemitic offenders.

Barber says that his truck, aptly named "Big Red," is essential equipment for his livelihood, and also supports his family and employees, while his legal team maintains that “Big Red” was not used for mischief.

Barber's legal team states that Ottawa police directed him on where to park his vehicle upon his arrival on January 29, 2022. Police text messages also advised “slow rolls” as a preferred protest method, according to the September 24 court filing.

Barber then moved the truck out of downtown Ottawa on February 8, following a police request.

On September 12, defence counsel informed an Ottawa court that “Big Red” was used as collateral for a new truck for CB Trucking Ltd, co-owned by Barber and his son. Barber's son crashed this new truck on September 4, resulting in a write-off.

Crown Attorney Tim Radcliffe argued that “restraint and seizure are optional,” noting the Criminal Code allows forfeiture orders even without prior property seizure.

Radcliffe stated that the truck's collateral status on a family loan, while engaging third-party protections, does not prevent forfeiture but shifts the analysis to third-party relief.

Barber and the JCCF requested the Crown’s forfeiture application be dismissed.

Despite three-weeks of protest in Ottawa's downtown core, the Freedom Convoy remained non-violent, with no reported assaults, riots or property damage. Police data even indicated a decrease in reported crime during the convoy, and the only recorded violence was that of police against the demonstration.

However, the Crown views the protest along Wellington Street as a serious criminal matter, citing noise and revenue loss for residents and businesses.