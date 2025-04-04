Poilievre rally draws MASSIVE crowd in Oshawa, Ont.

The line to get into Pierre Poilievre’s ‘Canada First’ rally formed at least two hours before doors opened last night in Oshawa, Ont.

It felt like a concert — a sea of cars lined up, circling for parking, while a massive crowd stretched onto nearby streets, eagerly waiting for the chance to secure the best spots to hear the leader of the opposition speak.

“You’ve been pinching your pennies for long enough,” says Poilievre. “It’s time for the government to start pinching its pennies, too.”

“The media should have a look – when was the last time there was a rally this size anywhere in Canada?” he asks the crowd. “While the Liberal lobbyists and insiders say that Canadians are stuck with a fourth Liberal term, we know, and this crowd sends the message that Canadians are ready to put their country first and put real change to Canada.”

One woman, a lifelong NDP supporter, shared that she attended the rally out of curiosity about the Conservative platform. She remarked that the crowd reminded her of one she saw in 1967, "the first year I voted, for Pierre Trudeau."

With official estimates pegging the crowd at approximately 6,000, the energy and enthusiasm far outshone anything seen from the other parties.

The key issues dominating the election debate were affordability, the carbon tax, housing, the economy, uncontrolled immigration, and growing concerns over foreign interference, with many suggesting that they will leave Canada if there is a fourth Liberal term.

“I’ve been working as a registered nurse for nearly eight years and still can’t get ahead,” one mother explains.

One says Carney’s initial defence of Liberal candidate Paul Chiang, who suggested people turn his political opponent in to the Chinese consulate for a bounty, proves that he’s “beholden to China.”

“He [Carney] brought down the UK with his net zero policies,” says another.

Many share that Canada, under Carney, would look like “more of the same, if not worse.”

“We’ll be the greenest country in the world, but we’ll all be living in tents,” shares an attendee.

Canadians are heading into their second snap election in a row, hitting the polls on April 28, and while polling data suggests a Liberal lead, the energy at campaign rallies tells a different story. If the turnout and enthusiasm seen so far are any indication, the Conservative Party of Canada is poised to dominate.