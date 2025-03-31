Poilievre's Quebec City rally draws massive turnout as critical election looms

The Conservative leader held a substantial rally in Quebec City, where many supporters shared their thoughts on Carney’s refusal to speak in a French-language debate face-to-face.

Alexandra Lavoie
  |   March 31, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

Last Wednesday, Pierre Poilievre held a rally at the Travelodge hotel in Quebec City, attracting many supporters. Several Quebec Conservative MPs, including Gérard Deltell, Jacques Gourde, and Pierre Paul-Hus, were present at the rally. However, the event was delayed due to Donald Trump's announcement regarding a 25% tariff on the automotive sector, to which Poilievre immediately responded.

This rally was also an opportunity for me to gather the opinions of Quebecers on Mark Carney, who was recently appointed leader of the Liberal Party and designated Prime Minister. According to the latest election projections, this shift could allow the Liberals to take the lead with 41% of the vote intentions, compared to 37% for the Conservatives. I also collected reactions regarding Carney's refusal to participate in the Face-à-Face debate in French on TVA.

The opinions gathered on-site were mixed, but many participants expressed their support for Poilievre and their dissatisfaction with Carney and the Liberals: "I’m here to show my support, to improve the conditions we have in Canada, which have deteriorated over the last few years. Especially for my grandchildren," said one supporter. "I want the Liberals to get out," said a woman.

Another person commented on the Liberals' record over the past ten years, saying the Conservatives are now needed: "It’s the only party offering solutions for the problems caused by the Liberals over the past decade."

"We need to encourage the only candidate who supports families and wants to cut taxes. We’ve had enough of paying too many taxes," said another Conservative supporter.

Regarding Carney's refusal to participate in a French-language debate, several participants expressed their disappointment and dissatisfaction: "It’s a lack of respect for Quebecers. He doesn’t want to face the French-speaking public; it shows a lack of confidence," said one Quebecer.

Another person present at the event explained that Carney’s refusal to participate in the debate "is not just a matter of language," but "it’s a matter of political strategy. He’s trying to control the image people have of him."

  • jerry stone
    commented 2025-03-31 17:39:01 -0400 Flag
    nothing counts until people hit the voting booth . Lets hope people smarten up and think before they vote . Even papers in europe call Carnival Carney a lunatic . He is the definition of a fascist , liar with a “volcanic” temper . We are in serious trouble if the truth about Carney is not spread in the media . He made terrible decisions while in the background , imagine what he will do if hr is given power ?