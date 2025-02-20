WATCH: Poilievre evades question on terrorism glorification

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre condemned Justin Trudeau for dividing Canadians but evaded a question about terrorism glorification during a press conference in Toronto on Thursday morning.

Rebel News reporter David Menzies asked Poilievre if he would consider re-instating a Harper-era ban on the glorification of terrorism in light of the lack of arrests of protesters calling for genocide and setting up illegal encampments across Canada.

While Poilievre previously announced that any foreign nationals convicted of an antisemitic crime will be deported under his watch, Menzies pointed out that hardly any arrests or prosecutions have actually occurred despite repeated breaches of the criminal code by pro-Hamas protesters.

Rebel reporter David Menzies asks Pierre Poilievre if the Conservatives would revive the Harper-era ban on the glorification of terrorism.



Poilievre says policies will be released during the campaign, adding the Liberals have deeply divided Canadians over the past 10 years. pic.twitter.com/KefCHGsYtj — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 20, 2025

Poilievre told Menzies that he'll have to wait until the Conservatives release their official platform once the election is called to get a final decision or commitment on the matter.

The Conservative leader went on to take aim at the Trudeau Liberals for sowing division and hate across Canada. "What I've made clear is that we have to reverse the hate and division that has been unleashed in this country over the last 10 years," said Poilievre.

"The radical, woke agenda that Justin Trudeau instituted and that Mark Carney has said explicitly he wants to continue, has divided our people," he added.

The Conservative leader further condemned the Liberals for implementing an ideology that separates Canadians by ethnicity, race, and culture. "They have put in place an ideology that obsesses about every single possible ethno-cultural division."

"And what is the result? A 251% increase in violent hate crime under this last decade of the Trudeau-Carney Liberals," he said.

The Conservative leader is likely to face off in the next federal election against Liberal leadership candidate and former Trudeau adviser Mark Carney.