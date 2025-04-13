Poilievre Tackles Tariffs And Crime At Boisterous Brampton Rally

The Poilievre Conservatives are on a tear of late.

On Wednesday, thousands flocked to Brampton’s Embassy Grand Convention Centre to hear from the career politician.

Consecutive rallies in the Greater Toronto Area shows they mean business in denying the Liberals a fourth term.

There's been a crime wave across Canada in recent years. It's been particularly bad in Toronto, and cities like Brampton.

Cars are stolen regularly, put on ships and sold overseas. Not to mention the barrage of home invasions of late. You even see brazen daylight robberies at malls on a daily basis.

Supporters boisterously cheered Poilievre's promises to make Canada affordable and safe again. “Bring it home, bring it home!” they chanted, a commonly used slogan by the former Opposition leader.

Canadians are fed up with the lawlessness crippling the country.

Poilievre also promised swift action Wednesday to reverse nearly a decade of harmful Liberal spending and a damaging trade war, if elected.

Putting Canada First means saving jobs, not going tit for tat with U.S. President Trump, and Poilievre realizes that.

A Conservative government is needed “to unlock our resources, cut our taxes, build our homes and strengthen our country, so that we can face the Americans from a position of strength.”

Can Poilievre and company get it done? Only time will tell.