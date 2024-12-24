Poilievre 'understands' firearms issue unlike previous Conservative leaders: Rod Giltaca
Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights CEO Rod Giltaca joins The Ezra Levant Show, where he explained that unlike past leaders of the Conservative Party of Canada, Pierre Poilievre has a strong understanding of firearms rights.
Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!
|
SPONSOR | With the woke banks on one side and cookie-cutter, multi-national wealth managers on the other, it can seem like the conservative Canadian is out of options. Call Rocklinc Investment Partners, Canada’s premier conservative money manager: www.RockLinc.com
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government has been waging an attack on law-abiding firearms owners' rights over the past several years. The Liberals have built a bureaucracy around banning and seizing firearms, with little to nothing to show for their efforts despite dumping large sums of money at the so-called issue.
On Monday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights CEO Rod Giltaca joined the show to discuss how Trudeau is facing a new challenge: a Conservative leader who truly understands the firearms issue.
Unlike past leaders, Rod told Ezra that he believes Poilievre has the knowledge to deliver the winning message, given the facts are on law-abiding gun owners' side.
Recalling how he told Poilievre he didn't need to speak about firearms rights publicly following his victory as Conservative leader — so long as he reversed the Liberals' bureaucracy — Rod said Poilievre believed he had to speak out.
“If you understand the issue enough, there's really nothing to hide from,” Rod said. “Because our side is actually factually and morally right, and they are lying and can get caught in countless lies.”
The CCFR boss said the Conservative leader was “courageous” in his efforts to follow through on his promises, “and he's making sure that he's prepared to have these conversations and respond to these statements by the Liberals, which just shows he's willing to put in a lot more work than some other people that have taken a stab at that job.”
Rebel News
Staff
Articles written by staff at Rebel News to help tell the other side of the story.