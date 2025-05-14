🔴 EMERGENCY LIVESTREAM: Police announce BREAKTHROUGH in synagogue firebombing case

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

A major development has been announced in the investigation into the firebombing of the Adass Israel Synagogue in Ripponlea, with Victoria Police and the Australian Federal Police revealing that new arrests have been made and critical CCTV footage released.

Ahead of the press conference, Assistant Commissioner Stephen Nutt of the AFP said, “Investigators have painstakingly poured over CCTV footage collected from more than 1400 locations to identify and track the actions of the alleged offenders.”

The arson attack, which took place on 6 December 2024, has been treated as a politically motivated act of terrorism from the outset by the Joint Counter Terrorism Team (JCTT), which includes Victoria Police, AFP, and ASIO.

CCTV released today shows a stolen blue 2020 VW Golf sedan making several passes of the Glen Eira Avenue synagogue before parking outside. Three hooded and masked individuals are seen exiting the vehicle, using an axe to force entry before pouring accelerant inside from red jerry cans and igniting the building.

“This is no normal crime and that is why it is being investigated by the JCTT with the full force and capability of Victoria Police, the AFP and ASIO,” Nutt said. “Do not stay silent, come forward.”

Assistant Commissioner Tess Walsh of Victoria Police said the synagogue attack had deeply shocked the community: “This was an attack that impacted Victorians’ feeling of safety and left people feeling deeply shocked, saddened and rightly concerned.”

She confirmed that the same vehicle was used in the Lux nightclub arson in South Yarra in November and in other serious incidents, including a shooting in Bundoora on the same night as the synagogue attack.

Two men were arrested in Pakenham earlier today in relation to the Lux fire, though police said there was no indication they were directly involved in the synagogue attack.

“Now is also the time for people to speak up if they have information about who was involved with this offending and what their motivation was,” Walsh said.