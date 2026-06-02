Police brutality? Forceful arrest after anti-Israel protest in Valleyfield

A viral video is raising serious questions about a police intervention carried out by the Sûreté du Québec during an anti-Israel protest held last weekend outside the General Dynamics facility. The footage posted to social media shows André Therrien, a local resident who had come to express his opposition to the march, being taken to the ground and arrested by police.

Charged with assault and obstructing a peace officer, Therrien strongly denies the allegations and says he was simply exercising his right to protest.

Speaking with Rebel News, Therrien said he arrived at the scene to counter-protest after demonstrators left the area around the plant and began marching through a residential neighbourhood.

“I was ready to counter-protest and tell them to get out of here,” he said. According to Therrien, tensions escalated when he positioned himself in front of the march. “I stood there like a pole. I said, 'I'm not moving. I'm not touching anybody.'”

Therrien says demonstrators eventually chose to walk around him before police stepped in and moved him aside. He claims officers told him they were acting for his own safety.

“The officer told me, 'We're here to keep you safe.' I replied, 'If you're here to keep me safe, come protect me in front of the march.'”

Moments later, he alleges, officers took him to the ground. “They grabbed me, put me on the ground, and I took blows from the police.”

Asked about the charges against him, Therrien was unequivocal. “I didn't do it. I didn't threaten anyone. I didn't insult any police officers.”

Update: the SQ has since sent an additional, modified version of its first statement.



They removed the boilerplate pandemic language.



The core police position remains unchanged. The SQ says Therrien was arrested for "voie de fait et entrave" which are assault and obstruction,… pic.twitter.com/YdRHs4YFHN — Natasha Montreal (@NatashaMontreal) June 1, 2026

For its part, the Sûreté du Québec maintains that the intervention was justified and says all uses of force are subject to an internal review. Therrien has since filed a police ethics complaint.

“The only thing I can do is speak out and spread the word,” he said. “I'm a patriot. They're not going to intimidate me here.”