Police BUST criminal network behind Sydney's antisemitic attacks

NSW Police have arrested 14 people and laid 65 charges following an investigation into antisemitic crimes across Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

The arrests were made as part of Strike Force Pearl, which was launched to investigate a series of arson attacks and graffiti incidents between October 2024 and February 2025.

Police carried out 11 search warrants and issued three firearm prohibition orders across Sydney on Monday, following the discovery of an explosive-laden van at a Dural property.

A 31-year-old Camperdown man was charged with directing criminal activities and arson-related offences. Two men from the Central Coast were also charged for allegedly supplying vehicles used in an arson attack on a childcare centre, which caused an estimated $3.4 million in damage.

Other individuals arrested face a range of charges, including participating in a criminal group, drug possession, weapons offences, and vandalism.

Police allege a 33-year-old man was responsible for graffiti attacks on properties in Randwick and Kingsford, while a 25-year-old man was accused of spray-painting vehicles in Queens Park.

Two men arrested in Penshurst face multiple charges, with one accused of resisting police and vandalising sites in Maroubra, Eastgardens, and Eastlakes.

A 26-year-old man was arrested in Wentworth Point for alleged drug offences and dealing with proceeds of crime.

Two men already in custody received further charges, including arson and firearm possession, while another two were charged with directing criminal group activities linked to arson attacks in Bondi Beach.

Two women were also arrested—one in Sutherland for drug-related offences and another in Eastlakes for possessing prohibited substances and an electronic stun device.

Strike Force Pearl was established in December 2024 by the Counter Terrorism and Special Tactics Command, with support from Central Metropolitan Region, State Crime Command, and State Intelligence Command. Since its launch, the task force has led to 29 arrests and 143 charges.