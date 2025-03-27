Police DO NOTHING as anti-Israel protesters threaten, harass and attack

Disturbing footage from a protest in Melbourne over the weekend exposes the brutal reality of the radical mobs taking over our streets — unchecked, emboldened, and openly inciting violence.

A small group of proud Australians gathered early outside the State Library to counter-protest against these extremists, who routinely flood our city in support of Hamas. While they claim to represent Gazans, the reality is that Palestinians in Gaza are rising up against the terrorist group, desperate for peace. Yet here in Australia, the same mob that claims to support them is calling for more bloodshed.

The hostility on display was undeniable. Protesters threatened anyone who dared to stand against their hatred. One was caught on camera wearing a t-shirt reading “Bash Zionists.” Another, referencing the 2020 Eastern Freeway crash that killed four police officers, shouted, “You need an effing Porsche through you” — a vile call for violence.

Hey @VictoriaPolice, any word of an arrest for this incitement to violence, or are you still too busy not catching the suspects who firebombed the synagogue? https://t.co/MXBkcMQPcV — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) March 27, 2025

And yet, Victoria Police did nothing. They stood idly by as an anti-Israel agitator tried to break through their ranks to attack the counter-protesters. They failed to act when a lone Jewish man was harassed, his flag nearly stolen before he was doused with an unidentified liquid. They watched as open incitement to violence played out right in front of them.

When the violent mob finally managed to snatch a flag, police finally took action — not to recover the stolen item, but to pepper-spray the victim. Meanwhile, the perpetrators escaped unpunished, later gloating online as they flaunted their stolen prize.

But what did they do when it was all over? Did they arrest the thugs responsible for the threats, the incitement, or the assault? No. Instead, they forcibly removed the victims — the people standing against this hatred.

They're finally saying the quiet part out loud https://t.co/Ot2OioA8FA — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) March 26, 2025

It’s a disgrace. Once again, Victoria Police have surrendered our great city to an extremist mob, choosing to punish those who stand for Australian values instead of those who threaten them.

But there is still hope. The courage of everyday Australians who refuse to be intimidated — even when the police fail them — is what will ultimately save this country.