WATCH: Viral video HUMILIATES police, forcing action on glaring failure

Victoria Police is finally investigating after Rebel News footage of an anti-Israel protester threatening to kill a Christian Australian patriot outside the State Library went viral.

But let’s be clear — it wasn’t because officers on the scene did their job. No, it took hundreds of thousands of people seeing the evidence online before police even bothered to contact the victim.

For nearly a week, the man who stood his ground against a hostile mob had heard nothing from authorities. Now, thanks to the pressure of public exposure, police are asking him to come in and make a statement. But why did it take so long? Why did officers, who witnessed the entire incident firsthand, not act immediately?

The victim, An Nguyen, summed it up perfectly: “Cowardness. I mean, Victoria Police will gladly move on a small group of Jews out of Victoria Library, but when it comes to the large violent protesters threatening violence towards us and them, absolutely nothing mate — this is gutless.” Gutless indeed.

And it wasn’t just a threat to kill. The man, identified as Ihab Al Alazhari was caught on camera attempting to breach the police line after making his chilling threat — yet officers still didn’t arrest him. Are we really surprised? This is the same Palestinian immigrant who, nearly a year ago, was filmed openly threatening terrorism against a Jewish woman and faced zero consequences. No wonder he felt emboldened to do it again.

When Rebel News asked Victoria Police for an official statement, they claimed the protest was a “highly dynamic event with tempers fuelled by opposing parties.” Give me a break. This wasn’t two equal sides clashing — this was one side openly breaking the law while the other was simply standing their ground. Yet police, instead of protecting innocent Australians, focused their efforts on moving on the victims in the name of “keeping the peace.”

And then there’s the worst part — the police are now trying to shift blame onto the victim, saying he only reported the threat days later. But we all saw what happened. The man reported it to officers on the spot. They heard the threat firsthand. It happened right in front of them and they did nothing. Only when the video gained traction did they decide to act.

If the protester had threatened any other group, do you think the response would have been the same? Of course not. During COVID, police were tracking down people over Facebook posts, arresting a pregnant woman in Ballarat for organising a protest. But now, when faced with real, violent threats in broad daylight, they suddenly go blind.